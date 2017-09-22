Hoist tricolour and play national anthem daily: MP education minister appeals to madarsas

Shah said madarsas follow all rules laid by the school education department and should have no problem to emulate the regular schools who unfurl the tri-colour and play the national anthem daily. Shah said madarsas follow all rules laid by the school education department and should have no problem to emulate the regular schools who unfurl the tri-colour and play the national anthem daily.

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vijay Shah on Friday appealed madarsas in state to unfurl the tri-colour and play and sing the national anthem every day to instill sense of patriotism among students. “Regular schools should unfurl the tri-colour and sing the national anthem daily. I appeal all madarsas in MP to unfurl the tri-colour and play the national anthem daily. I don’t think anybody should have any problem with that. Nobody has,’’ the minister said at a function to mark the 20th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board.

Shah said madarsas follow all rules laid by the school education department and should have no problem to emulate the regular schools who unfurl the tri-colour and play the national anthem daily. The minister congratulated the board for working to develop nationalistic ideology among its students and for connecting the minority community to the nationalistic ideology.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the chief guest of the function, said, “How to love one’s country and help it march ahead should be part of school curriculum.” He said Mohammed Paigambar stressed on love for one’s country (vatan).

He said education should make students human beings and they should be taught love, brotherhood and patriotism. “We drink the same water and eat the same food and our blood is red. We can follow different faith.’’

