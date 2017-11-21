Madhya Pradesh HC nullifies BJP MLA’s election

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday declared as null and void the election of BJP Dhar MLA Neena Verma in 2013. Alleging that she had left some columns in her affidavit blank, advocate Suresh Chandra Bhandari filed a petition in the Indore bench seeking annulment of her election.

The court delivered the judgment on Monday and gave Neena Verma 45 days to appeal against it in Supreme Court.

Her advocate Ajay Lonkar said an application was made before the court under Section 116 b of Representation of the People Act after which the court gave 45 days to appeal.

