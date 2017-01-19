Madhya Pradesh HC notice to state govt over official houses allotted to 3 ex-CMs including Uma Bharti, Digvijay Singh

Ex MP CMs Uma Bharti, Digvijay Singh, Kailash Joshi. Ex MP CMs Uma Bharti, Digvijay Singh, Kailash Joshi.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL demanding Union minister Uma Bharti, Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP’s Kailash Joshi vacate their official residences in Bhopal that were allotted during their tenure as chief minister.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice HP Singh issued show-cause notice to the state government over the PIL moved by a law student Rounaq Yadav.

Watch what else is making news

The PIL challenges the state government order of April 24, 2016, which said that these former state chief ministers have been cleared to stay put lifelong in the official residences allotted to them.

In his plea, Yadav stated that according to the MP Wages and Perks Act, 1972, the former chief ministers as well as ministers have to vacate their official residences within a month after quitting the cabinet.

Vipin Yadav, the petitioner’s counsel, cited a Supreme Court order regarding former ministers in New Delhi and ex-CMs in Uttar Pradesh to vacate the official residences.