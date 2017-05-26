MP: Against ex-minister’s externed son, cases of riots, friend disappearance

Former minister Kamal Patel and his son Sudeep, a panchayat leader Former minister Kamal Patel and his son Sudeep, a panchayat leader

Communal riots over a rumoured act of cow slaughter in 2013 and the disappearance of one of his friends, who was allegedly with him during an exchange of fire with a rival in 2008, are among the 14 cases cited by the Harda district administration while externing former BJP minister Kamal Patel’s son Sudeep from five districts of MP last Tuesday. Proceedings for the externment had begun two years ago. District magistrate Shrikant Banoth, who passed Tuesday’s order, was transferred to Bhopal the following day.

Sudeep, 32, is vice president of Khirkia Janpad panchayat in Harda. His father was revenue minister during the 2008-13 government, briefly divested of his portfolio when he was arrested. Sudeep’s wife Komal is Harda district panchayat president.

Durgesh Jat, the friend of Sudeep who went missing, was last seen in then minister Patel’s bungalow on March 5, 2008. Jat’s father has filed a habeas corpus petition. It emerged during CBI investigations that Sudeep, Durgesh and other armed men had gone to Congress leader Rajendra Patel’s home in Devtalab village, allegedly to threaten him leader to withdraw corruption complaints he had filed against the minister.

In an exchange of fire, Durgesh sustained wounds from bullets, allegedly fired by the Congress leader. The young BJP leader did not file a complaint, apparently because that would have entailed explaining what his men were doing on the spot, but the Congress leader did file a complaint, alleging an attack on him. In the chargesheet, both Sudeep and the Congress leader are accused.

The senior Patel was arrested in 2010 on the charge that he had helped his son destroy evidence following Jat’s disappearance. A guard posted at the bungalow had allegedly disclosed to investigators that Jat was brought there and taken for treatment. Minister Patel spent three months in jail but was eventually acquitted of all charges. The trial against Sudeep and the others is still on.

The other major case against Sudeep relates to violence in Kheda and Pahatgaon villages under Chhipabad police station, Harda, following rumours of the slaughter of a cow. A postmortem found the cow had died after consuming a lot of polythene bags.

Harda-based social activist Anurag Modi has moved the Supreme Court praying that a case of conspiracy be registered against Sudeep and his father and alleging that they had engineered the riots with an eye on the assembly polls. While hearing the matter recently, the court took the Madhya Pradesh police to task for their shoddy investigation.

Of the 14 cases against Sudeep when externment proceedings began in 2015, one has been closed. Chargesheets have been filed in the Durgesh Jat disappearance case and three cases of communal riots. Sudeep has not been convicted in any case yet. Four cases are being probed, including two with attempt-to-murder charges, and one under the SC/ST Act. Of the remaining cases, two are quasi-judicial in which he is required to appear before a subdivisional magistrate. They relate to breach of peace.

In the events leading to Sudeep’s externment, his father had taken up a vocal campaign against illegal sand mining in the Narmada riverbed. Speaking to The Indian Express, he alleged that the entire administration is corrupt. Banoth, the DM, was not available for comment.

Kamal Patel, 56, had turned up outside the DM’s office on May 9, a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend the conclusion of Narmada Seva Yatra at Amarkantak on May 15, and two weeks before the final hearing of his son’s externment case. Patel complained about illegal mining allegedly happening under the DM’s nose.

“It’s good that my son was externed,” Patel, who has been camping in Bhopal for a week, told The Indian Express. “That way he will remain safe and no further case will be lodged against him. Let them extern me too.” He spoke of his arrest in 2010 while defending Sudeep: “I spent three months in jail and could not attend Sudeep’s wedding but he has not spent a single day in jail.” He called the cases politically motivated.

Congress MLA from Harda Ramkishore Dogne alleged Patel was angry because the DM had ordered seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining that belonged to his relatives. “He was an MLA for 20 years. How come he never spoke of illegal mining earlier?”

