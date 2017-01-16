Madhya Pradesh: Happiness ministry will keep in mind non-reserved class

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Reservation in jobs is a serious problem but the Ministry of Happiness will protect the interests of the non-reserved (general) class, according an official press note from the Madhya Pradesh government. The assertion was made a day before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the ministry’s first event, Anandam, in Bhopal on Saturday.

“Reservation in jobs is emerging as serious problem in the society. There is a race for getting reservation and the capable section is also demanding reservation. For non-reserved class, the Ministry of Happiness is the one which takes steps in their interests that means talent of the state could not be deprived of job because of reservation and reservation should be provided to only them who are really needy,’’ read the note, which tries to explain what the ministry means for different sections of society.

However, when Chouhan kicked off Anandam, he did not mention any such thorny issues. There is no point in living a joyless life, he said, asking “What is the point in running a government if people keep shedding tears? We are in search of happiness. Let other states, even nations, follow us.’’

Speaking at the Bhopal’s T T Nagar Stadium, where donors, the needy, local politicians and schoolchildren had gathered, Chouhan said, “Fakiri mein jo anand hai wo amiri mein kaha (there is more joy in being penniless than being wealthy).”

Chapters devoted to happiness and developing positive attitude will be included in the syllabus to allow children to express themselves in a natural way and free education from tension, he said. He announced that more than 21,000 volunteers (Anandak), including government employees, had registered for the programme. The volunteers will not be paid but will be trained by the government.