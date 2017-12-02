Madhya Pradesh had most rape cases even under Congress rule: minister

The latest NCRB report that says Madhya Pradesh records the highest number of rape cases in the country (Representational Image) The latest NCRB report that says Madhya Pradesh records the highest number of rape cases in the country (Representational Image)

The latest NCRB report that says Madhya Pradesh records the highest number of rape cases in the country had the ruling BJP and Congress trade accusations, at a time when a Bill has been tabled in the Assembly proposing death sentence to those guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less.

Citing statistics related to rapes in the Assembly, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Friday said that “MP was number one in rape cases from 1993 to 2003 and continues to remain on top even today”. However, he said the state ranks eighth when it comes to crimes against women which were highest in the state between 1993 and 2003.

MP was under Congress rule from 1993 to 2003.

Also read | Reason for 34 per cent ‘drop’ in crimes: NCRB’s data collection correction

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken about death penalty for rapists in wake of the Delhi gangrape case and had promised several stringent steps to check crimes against women but little has been done. Five years later, the government is still finding out vulnerable spots for women in the state capital, he said.

However, Home Minister Singh claimed that the government does not bother about statistics because MP Police are sensitive, register FIRs and act, unlike their counterparts from other states. The minister was replying to a debate on admissibility of an adjournment motion on the October 31 gangrape of a civil services aspirant near Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. The Speaker later rejected the demand for adjournment motion, leading the Opposition to boycott the House.

Singh alleged that the main reason for increase in such crimes was ineffective policing and political interference enfeebling the police force. Referring to a case involving a minister, he said an accused facing murder charge whose anticipatory bail plea has been cancelled is still a minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App