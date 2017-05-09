Madhya Pradesh: Groom among 9 killed in accident

The marriage party was on its way to Sirsi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district from Icchawar town in Sehore. (Source: Google maps) The marriage party was on its way to Sirsi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district from Icchawar town in Sehore. (Source: Google maps)

Nine members of a marriage party, including the groom, were killed on Tuesday when a truck hit their car on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in neighbouring Khargone district, an official said. Two other persons sustained injuries in the mishap, he said.

The marriage party was on its way to Sirsi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district from Icchawar town in Sehore. The container truck hit their car from the rear end on the Ganpati ghat section of the highway in Khargone, Dharampuri’s tehsildar R S Guha said.

Eight persons died on the spot while another victim succumbed later, he said. The injured persons were referred to Indore for treatment.

