Madhya Pradesh govt’s social harmony yatra to begin today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ekatma Yatra, organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to spread the message of social harmony, will be flagged off Tuesday.

During the yatra that will conclude at Omkareshwar on January 22, soil from every panchayat and ward of the cities will be collected in metal pots. The soil will be used to construct the base of 108-foot tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar on the banks of Narmada.

In February, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the construction of the statue at Omkareshwar, believed to be place where the founder of the Advait Vedanta Philosophy took deeksha.

Three days ago, the CM said the social harmony campaign will also create awareness about saving the girl child. He said a signature drive will be undertaken to drum up support for the Bill recently passed by the Assembly awarding capital punishment to those convicted of raping girls aged 12 or less.

Four yatras will be taken out from Ujjain, Omakreshwar, Panchmatha (Rewa) and Amarkantak and they will culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22. Saints will lead the yatras, which the CM said, were aimed at uniting the society. Jan Samvad programmes will be organised during the yatras.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App