Madhya Pradesh govt to send proposal to Centre to convert 2000-km roads into National Highway

With an aim to strengthen road network in the state, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to send a proposal to the Centre to convert seven new over 2,000 kilometres roads into national highways. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed officials Friday in a high level meeting to complete formalities as required by the Central government with regards to converting the existing roads into national highways, an official of Public Relation department said Saturday.

“Chouhan said the inclusion of new national highways will accelerate the pace of development,” the official said.

The proposed roads include 264 kms road from Chapda to Nimdi, 376 kms Chhindwara-Khimlasa, 529 kms Sagar to Bargawan, 289 kms Jabalpur-Kalinjar (UP Border), 249 kms Kukshi-Jaora, 205 kms Chabi-Jaisinghnagar and 195 kms Dabra to Goras road.

It may be noted that currently MP has 4,771 kms 20 national highways. An amount of Rs 1,640 crore has been received for strengthening these NHs from the Centre.

State Chief Secretary B P Singh, Principal Secretary Public Works Pramod Agarwal, Principal Secretary to CM Ashok Varnval, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Manish Rastogi, Secretary to CM Hariranjan Rao and other senior officers were present in the meeting.