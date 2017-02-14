Madhya Pradesh govt to hold Employment Skill Partnership programme in April

In order to help the youths in Madhya Pradesh know the requirements of the companies and to develop their skills accordingly, the state government plans to hold ‘Global Employment Skill Partnership’ programme in April this year. “The ‘Global Employment Skill Partnership’ will be organised on April 22 and 23 in Bhopal. The aim is to identify the requirements of the companies and to develop the skills in accordance to their needs,” Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Employment Promotion Board Hemant Vijayrao Deshmukh told PTI on Tuesday.

The government intends to impart the skills to the youths in the state in accordance with the needs of employers, he said.

“We will ask the companies what type of skills they look for and how many employees they require. Accordingly, we will inform them about the skilled youths available in the state,” Deshmukh said.

According to him, representatives of all major national and international companies are being invited for the event. “Through this summit, the state would also showcase the available human resources in the state before the world,” he added.

Various state government departments would come together under one roof for this effort, Deshmukh said.