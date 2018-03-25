Madhya Pradesh govt to give Rs 100 bonus above MSP for gram, mustard, lentil

On Friday, the three commodities were removed from the state’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme for farmers. On Friday, the three commodities were removed from the state’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme for farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal over and above the respective minimum support prices (MSP) of gram, mustard and lentil. On Friday, the three commodities were removed from the state’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme for farmers.

After returning from Delhi on Friday, Chouhan said that the Centre was positive about the state’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana and had appointed a committee under Union Home Rajnath Singh to study the price deficiency payment scheme.

On Saturday, he said the procurement would begin from April 10 at 257 mandis and continue till May 31, however, he did not spell out the estimated volume and the cost of the bonus on exchequer. MSPs for gram, lentil and mustard are Rs 4,400, Rs 4,250 and Rs 4,000, respectively, but they are currently selling at much lower rates. While the Centre will pay the MSP, the state will pay the bonus that will be paid after May 31.

The CM said even farmers, who sell premium wheat varieties fetching more than the Rs 1735 MSP and those selling below fair average quality (FAQ), will be eligible for bonus. Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh accused the CM of taking farmers for a ride. “He should come clean on why he suddenly decided to remove gram, mustard and lentil from BBY after spending crores on advertisements,” Singh said.

