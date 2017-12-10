Madhya Pradesh govt to give malnourished tribals Rs 1,000 each for food

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

To check the increasing malnutrition levels among Saharia tribals in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has decided to provide people from the tribe Rs 1,000 per month each for food, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The government already provides tribals with ration like wheat, rice and salt at a subsidised rate of Re 1 per kg. Now, it will provide extra money for vegetables, milk and fruits, Chouhan said at an event held in a village here on Saturday.

Stressing that the government is dedicated to abolishing malnutrition in tribal-dominated villages of the state, he said this money will be deposited into the accounts of tribal women. More than 50,000 Saharia children are suffering from malnutrition in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts and more than 150 had died of it last year.

Reiterating his government’s stand to work for the Saharias, Chouhan said: “The government will also provide relaxation to Saharias in getting jobs in various departments apart from the police force, where they will be admitted right after the physical test.”

He also announced a Sabri Mata temple at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore apart from building hostels in Gwalior and Indore where tribal children can go to study. The Chief Minister’s announcement comes ahead of bypolls in Kolaras constituency, dominated by tribal voters.

