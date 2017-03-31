Madhya Pradesh govt plans to introduce death penalty for rape of minor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: ANI/Twitter) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that a legislation to award death penalty to persons who rape minor girls will be tabled in the monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly. “After being passed by the assembly the legislation will be sent to the President of India for assent,” Chouhan said while addressing a joint convocation of M P Police Academy. Chouhan has often talked about death penalty for rapists but it’s for the first time that he announced a bringing a legislation to make that happen.

“The first condition for the development of the state and the country is a good law and order system and this is the major responsibility of the police,” Chouhan added. He further said the government had sanctioned at least 30,000 new posts of police personnel at various levels. The chief minister also lauded the police for its investigation into the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case.

While commenting on women’s reservation in police department, Chouhan said women were not inferior to anyone and therefore a third of the posts in the police department were reserved for women in the state. He also asked the police to create an environment where women can walk around at any time fearlessly.

