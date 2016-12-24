Madhya Pradesh govt plans cash van facility at vegetable mandis

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: File)

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned to make cash van facility available at all retail vegetable mandis in the state, following reports of price crash of agri commodities like potatoes, onion, tomatoes, an official said. “In a meeting yesterday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told officials concerned to hold discussions with the banks for making cash van facility available at retail vegetables mandis in the state,” a Public Relations department official said.

The meeting was convened to discuss the prices of potatoes, onion, tomatoes and other horticulture crops beside food grains. The official apprised that the principal secretaries of Food and Agriculture departments were given the responsibility to keep an eye on the prices of horticulture produce and food grains on daily basis.

“The CM also directed the officials to seek necessary cooperation from the Union Agriculture Ministry while making arrangements for the procurement of red gram and soybean on support price,” he said.

The officials would also hold discussions with transporters to solve their problems, as far as transportation of vegetables is concerned. The CM also told the officials to take all necessary steps and ensure that the farmers get reasonable rates for their produce, he added.