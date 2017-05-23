Madhya Pradesh govt bans sand mining in Narmada

Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the interim ban could last for several months. (File Photo) Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the interim ban could last for several months. (File Photo)

Weeks after granting the status of a living entity to the Narmada, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced a ban on sand mining in the riverbed with immediate effect. Now even the legal mining activity on the Narmada can resume only after a committee of experts from IIT Kharagpur submits its report, quantifying the sand and silt that must be removed to maintain the water flow without harming the river. The committee will function under the chairmanship of state Industry and Mining Resources Minister Rajendra Shukla. The state government recently signed an MoU with IIT Kharagpur in this regard.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the interim ban could last for several months. He said use of mining machines will be banned in all rivers of the state. The machines will now be impounded, unlike previously when the owners could get back their custody after paying fine, he said. According to him, the sand requirement would be met by crushing stones. He said no royalty will be charged from sand manufacturers for three years. The CM’s announcement came a week after his five-month-long Narmada Seva Yatra concluded in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Amarkantak. In his address there, the Prime Minister had said the river had been plundered in the past.

The Opposition Congress had dismissed the yatra as a political exercise with an eye on the next Assembly election. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh termed the ban on mining hypocrisy. He said the National Green Tribunal had imposed a similar ban a couple of years ago, but the state government got it revoked by arguing that it was making sand expensive. He further said mining does not take place during the monsoon, so the ban is nothing but an exercise for publicity.

“Wasn’t there a law to stop illegal mining before? The Opposition took up the issue of illegal mining, moving two no-confidence motions in the last decade, but the government did not act because the sand mafia was filling its coffers,’’ Singh alleged.

