Madhya Pradesh govt acts on PM Modi’s idea, shifts financial year to Jan-Dec

THE Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it would shift the financial year from April-March to January-December, and will present the next annual budget in the Assembly in January 2018. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh would be the first state to shift the financial year to January-December after Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the idea at NITI Aayog’s governing council meet held in Delhi recently.

At the cabinet meeting, Chouhan also asked his ministers to make a two-year roadmap for their respective departments by keeping in mind the government’s vision documents and budgetary allocations. All the departments have been told to make their presentation in the next cabinet meeting. The cabinet also cleared a resolution to declare Narmada a living entity. The resolution will be presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Chouhan directed his ministers to use Deendayal Upadhyay’s photograph on their letterheads, advertisements and official correspondence to celebrate the party ideologue’s birth centenary celebrations.

