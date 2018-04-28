Madhya Pradesh Governor stirs row, advises BJP workers to adopt needy children for votes

Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File) Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has landed herself in a controversy after she was purportedly seen in a video advising BJP workers that they will garner votes only if they adopt needy and malnourished children.

The undated video is believed to have been shot during Patel’s visit to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, when she was talking to BJP leaders in the area at the local airport. She was heard telling local BJP leaders to take up the cause of malnourished children themselves instead of depending on government officers.

“These officers do not need votes, but we do,” Anandiben, the former Gujarat CM, said while pointing to the officers in the video. In the video, she also advises the BJP woman leader — Satna Mayor Mamta Pandey — and other party leaders to adopt poor and malnourished kids in the area if they want to get votes in the polls in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections will be held later this year.

“Eradicating malnourishment is our responsibility. Engage councilors to achieve it. You don’t get votes just like that. You have to ensure people get what they want. The government is providing Rs 500 every month for each child… The children should get its benefit. Only then the dream of Narendra (Modi) Bhai will be fulfilled,” Patel was heard saying in the video.

Reacting strongly to Patels’ remarks, the Congress accused the Madhya Pradesh Governor of misusing her constitutional position to advance the electoral cause of the ruling BJP in the state. “Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel is publicly canvassing for the BJP, which is violation of constitutional norms. The governor’s post has a lot of dignity attached to it. She should work accordingly and not as a BJP election campaigner,” Scindia said in a tweet.

मध्यप्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल जी द्वारा भाजपा के लिए सार्वजनिक रूप से वोट मांगना संवैधानिक मर्यादा का उल्लंघन है। राज्यपाल जैसे अत्यंत सम्मानित संवैधानिक पद की गरिमा को बरकरार रखते उन्हे तठस्थ रहकर कार्य करना चाहिए न की भाजपा का चुनाव प्रचारक बनकर। pic.twitter.com/mf02CDIHgT — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 28, 2018

