Madhya Pradesh government to spend Rs 86,000 crore to develop cities

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the beneficiaries of the state government's "Nagaroday abhiyan" in Jabalpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government would be spend Rs 86,000-crore during the next five years on the development of cities across the state. “The government would develop the state’s cities by spending an amount of Rs 86000-crore during next five years,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh announced while launching the third phase of ‘Nagar Uday Abhiyan’ at Jabalpur yesterday. Chouhan said the plan of development would be chalked out on the basis of people’s suggestions. “Cities are engines of development and also a source of employment. 30 per cent population of the state resides in 378 cities of the state,” he added. The CM said the state government has set the target of March 31 this year for making all cities of the state open defecation free.

“Sixty cities have been made free of open defecation so far. All the cities of the state would be freed from the curse of open defecation by March 31 this year. Swachcha Bharat Mission is being conducted to bring changes in the mindset which cannot be completed without people’s participation,” he added.

Chouhan mentioned that absence of proper sewage system was the biggest problem of the cities.

“The scheme related to sewerage system has been made for 40 cities at present. The sewage water will be treated in the treatment plants and will be supplied to gardens through pipelines,” he said adding sewage water will be stopped from getting released into rivers by ensuring the treatment system in all the cities.

Chouhan reiterated his commitment to provide clean potable water under to all the 378 cities of the state.

He also informed about the steps taken by his government in order to make better transport arrangement in the entire state.

“The arrangement of 2100 buses at the cost of Rs 45 crore is being made for 20 cities. This will improve the transport system of the cities,” he added.

While reiterating his Republic Day announcement, Chouhan said polythene is the biggest reason for pollution and state government would impose ban on use of polythene in the entire state from May 1 this year.

Chouhan also held dialogue with government schemes’ beneficiaries of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain directly through online video conferencing.