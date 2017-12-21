Madhya Pradesh government to provide pulses at concessional rate in tribal areas

The scheme will help eradicate malnutrition, Chouhan was quoted as saying. (Source: File) The scheme will help eradicate malnutrition, Chouhan was quoted as saying. (Source: File)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced that pulses would be provided at Rs 10 per kg to the members of scheduled tribes in tribal areas of the state to tackle malnutrition. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said a state public relations department officer.

The scheme will be first introduced in Karahal and Khalwa blocks of Sheopur and Khandwa districts, respectively, on pilot basis.

It is expected to benefit 3.50 lakh persons from 75,000 families in these two blocks, the official said.

Local tribal community will be consulted to decide whether the pulses should be distributed in split form or as whole pulses.

Later, speaking at Rannod village in Shivpuri district in the evening, Chouhan announced that a scheme under which Rs 1,000 will be provided every month to families in the special backward scheduled tribes category, including Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia communities, would be launched on December 25 to mark the birth day of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The state cabinet had approved the scheme, aimed at tackling malnutrition, on Wednesday.

