Madhya Pradesh government: Tikamgarh farmers not insulted, no compensation

Farmers at the Tikamgarh rural police station. (Express Photo) Farmers at the Tikamgarh rural police station. (Express Photo)

Nearly two months after a group of farmers alleged that they were made to strip at Tikamgarh rural police station, the Madhya Pradesh government has said “there is no question of compensating them because no one was insulted”.

In a written reply, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told the Assembly on Wednesday that neither any police official had given a written or oral order to strip the protesters at the police station nor was there any such rule.

Read | Farmers ‘stripped, beaten up’ in police station; probe ordered

The Congress had organised a protest on October 3 in Tikamgarh town to highlight farmers’ problems. After the protest, a group of farmers alleged that police made them strip and beat them up.

Replying to a starred question by Congress MLA Bala Bachchan, the home minster said some protesters were taken to the police station to control law and order because they had become aggressive. He said the inquiry was over. He said the protesters will not get any compensation because nobody was insulted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App