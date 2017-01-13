Madhya Pradesh government mulls asking ED to probe fraudulent old notes exchange

The Madhya Pradesh government has approached the ED to probe the exchange of old currency notes via fake bake bank accounts. The Madhya Pradesh government has approached the ED to probe the exchange of old currency notes via fake bake bank accounts.

The Madhya Pradesh government is mulling approaching the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the alleged exchange of old currency notes via fake bank accounts at a branch of a private bank in Katni district, officials said on Friday. “Some elements have exchanged currency (old notes) through fake bank accounts at a bank at Katni by forging the documents. The state government has decided that the ED should be urged to look into all these cases,” said an officer of the MP government’s Public Relations department.

Watch what else is making news:

“Accordingly, the ED has been apprised of these cases of alleged money laundering,” the official added. He said an inquiry earlier by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed about this alleged exchange of old notes through fake accounts in four cases registered by police under relevant IPC sections. “In light of the facts revealed in this (SIT) inquiry, the state government found it necessary to get the probe conducted into these alleged money laundering cases by the ED,” he said.

The ED was apprised about these cases following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement in this regard on Thursday, when he said the police have limited powers to probe such matters, but their (police’s) investigation would continue. “So, we are informing the ED about these cases,” Chouhan told reporters when asked in this regard after the vidyarthi panchayat at his residence. Notably, as the probe in the cases was on, Superintendent of Police, Katni, Gaurav Tiwari was transferred on January 9.