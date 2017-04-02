Madhya Pradesh government launches app to provide municipal services online

The mobile app ‘MP e-nagarpalika’ was launched last evening here by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: PTI Photo) The mobile app ‘MP e-nagarpalika’ was launched last evening here by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched an app to provide various municipal services online.

The mobile app ‘MP e-nagarpalika’ was launched last evening here by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan said citizens should get the services on time.

“Citizens should get the municipal services conveniently and on time. There is no paucity of funds in urban bodies. Rs 83,000 crore will be spent in the next three-four years for development in state’s urban bodies,” the Chief Minister added.

Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Agrawal said 378 services of urban bodies would be available round the clock on this app.

“This app would offer 378 services like online payment of property tax, seeking building permission, birth/ marriage/death certificates etc. It will also register complaints related to garbage, water, streetlights etc. Online payment gateway would be available on this app,” said Agrawal.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Malay Shrivastava said, “This mobile app would encourage the cashless transaction.”

He said this mobile app is a part of Rs 225-crore ‘e-nagarpalika’ project, under which all municipal services would be made available online on a unified web platform.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now