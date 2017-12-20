Madhya Pradesh government kicks off ‘Ekatm Yatra’ for Shankaracharya statue

Chouhan said that the Adi Shankaracharya linked north, south, east and west and united the country culturally. (Source: File) Chouhan said that the Adi Shankaracharya linked north, south, east and west and united the country culturally. (Source: File)

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched ‘Ekatm Yatra’ with an aim to collect metal pieces to install a 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the ‘Ekatm Yatra’ in the presence of saints and seers in Ujjain on Tuesday.

“The contribution of Adi Shankaracharya will be made memorable by installing his statue at Omkareshwar, which will be developed as the novel center of Vedanta Darshan,” Chouhan said while addressing a gathering at Ujjain.

“Advaitavad of Adi Shankaracharya will be publicised in the leadership of saints in order to give right direction to the society. Owing to the contribution of Shakaracharya, sanatan dharma exists today,” he added.

He said that the Adi Shankaracharya linked north, south, east and west and united the country culturally.

“It is amazing that the pujari (priest) of Badrinath temple (in Uttarakhand) belongs to Nambudiripad Brahmin community of Kerala. Dwadash Jayotirling was the idea of Shankaracharyaji. Advaita Vendata has solution for all the problems, being faced by the world today,” he added.

This yatra will culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22 after traversing through Indore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia. It will cover a distance of 2,175 kms while crossing 12 districts.

