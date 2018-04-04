Madhya Pradesh gives MoS status to five religious leaders

As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a General Administration Department’s official said. (Source: File) As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a General Administration Department’s official said. (Source: File)

FIVE HINDU religious and spiritual figures were accorded Minister of State (MoS) status by the BJP government in the Madhya Pradesh Tuesday. Before granting them the MoS status, the government first appointed Computer Baba, Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Narmadanandji, Hariharanandji and Pt Yogendra Mahant to a committee set up to create awareness about tree plantation, water conservation and cleanliness along the Narmada.

As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a General Administration Department’s official said. The opposition Congress criticised the government for trying to exploit religious appeal of these saints. “It’s a gimmick to score political points. He ignored conservation of the Narmada. These saints should inspect where the state government has planted six crore saplings as claimed by the CM,” said Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

