Get down from chopper to know real condition of roads, Jyotiraditya Scindia tells Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Snigh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. CM Shivraj Snigh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took a swipe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his claim that the roads in the state were better than those in the US, saying he will come to know about their real condition only when he gets down from the chopper.

Scindia made the remarks in Indore while he was on his way to participate in the ongoing ‘Narmada Parikrama’ (circumambulation of the river Narmada) of former chief minister Digvijay Singh.

“Shivraj will come to know the real condition of the roads in the state only when he gets down from the chopper,” said Scindia.

Chouhan caused a flutter last week when he told a business round-table, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the US.

“When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than (those) in the United States….I am saying this not just for the sake of saying,” he had said.

On the ‘yatra’ undertaken by Digvijay Singh, Scindia said, “This is a journey of Digvijay’s determination and I will also be a part of it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App