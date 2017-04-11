Madhya Pradesh: Former Congress MLA sentenced to jail in defamation case

Former Congress MLA Kalpana Parulekar was sentenced to serve one year in jail on Tuesday in a criminal defamation case filed by former Madhya Pradesh Assembly principal secretary Bhagwan Israni. In a press conference held in assembly premises in Bhopal few years ago, the then legislator from Mahidpur had accused Israni of indulging in corruption and alleged that he was minor when he was first appointed to the assembly.

Besides the one-year term, JMFC Sandhya Shrivastava also fined Parulekar a fine of Rs 2,000. Parulekar, who immediately got bail, told The Indian Express that she will appeal against the order in the Sessions Court.

