Madhya Pradesh: Five killed, 17 hurt as tractor-trolley overturns

Five women were killed and 17 others injured when their tractor-trolley overturned on Taal-Lasudia road in the district this morning, police said. The victims were returning after visiting a temple at Gargota village near Nimbaheda town in Rajasthan, Taal police station in-charge, Arvind Singh Rathore said. The passengers were trapped under the vehicle after the driver lost control over the wheels and it turned turtle, killing five women on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sharda Singh (22), Andarbai Gurjar (50), Ramkunwar Singh (35), Bhuri Singh (14) and Sohanbai (55).

They all were residents of different villages in Taal tehsil, the officer said.

The condition of the three injured persons is stated to be serious and have been referred to Ratlam for treatment, while the remaining were admitted to a hospital in Jaora.

