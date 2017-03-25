Madhya Pradesh: At least six injrued in fire at Ordnance factory

Fire breaks out at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur (Source: ANI) Fire breaks out at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur (Source: ANI)

A fire broke out at an Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening. As per ANI reports, at least six people were injured in the mishap and few are reported to be trapped inside the factory. Fire fighters have rushed to the site of the accident and the rescue operation is underway.

The victims have been moved to nearby hospitals, as Army personnel continue with the rescue operation. The access to the site has been temporarily restricted. As per a Hindustan Times report, the police informed that the explosions took place in the filling station of the factory.

The factory was established in 1942, and it manufactures ammunition components for the defence sector.

#WATCH: Fire and blast at ordnance factory in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) leaves 6 injured, more feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/6HLB2WZtTx — ANI (@ANI_news) March 25, 2017

