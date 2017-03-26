Fire at Jabalpur ordnance factory

Fire breaks out at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Fire breaks out at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

A series of loud explosions and a massive fire in the Ordnance Factory at Khamaria in Jabalpur caused scare among people on Saturday evening.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident. Nearly 50 fire tenders were pressed into service as firemen battled to put out the fire for hours.

Scores of explosions were heard by people in the factory spread over 50 acres.

Two buildings where explosives were stocked are believed to have completed gutted in the fire.

