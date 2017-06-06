Madhya Pradesh farmers’protest: Their sacrifice will not go in vain, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said, “The sacrifice made by farmers will not get wasted.” (File photo) Kamal Nath said, “The sacrifice made by farmers will not get wasted.” (File photo)

Former Union Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday supported the ongoing farmers’ protest in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, and said, “All the demands made by farmers are valid and compulsory.” Hitting out at government strategies, the Congress leader said, “Farmers are in debt because of the strategies made by Modi government and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government. They are not even getting the product cost. They are compelled to throw the crop being harvested by them after working hard. They have been demanding for relief since months by the government, but the government didn’t even bother. Therefore, they decided to go on a peaceful strike. But, despite hearing their demands, Chouhan chose to fire on them.”

He further said, “The sacrifice made by farmers will not go in vain. Madhya Pradesh government is making a plot to throttle the farmers’ movement.” “It is shameful for the state that the community which provides food to the state is struggling on the roads without having food and water for the last six days for their valid demands,” he added.

The farmers protests turned violent on Tuesday as four farmers were killed in firing in Mandsaur. Though the government ordered judicial probe into the incident, the state Congress condemned the killing of the farmers. “Today will be marked as a black day in the history of Madhya Pradesh. Firing on farmers is sorrowful,” said Meanwhile, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

