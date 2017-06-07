MP farmers protests: Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Mandsaur tomorrow

“Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them,” Jaivardhan, son of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, said. “Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them,” Jaivardhan, son of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Madhya Pradesh’s violence-hit Mandsaur district on Thursday to meet the kin of the five persons who were killed in violence during the farmers’ agitation. Five persons were killed Wedsnesday as the farmers’ agitation turned violent in Mandsaur, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

“Rahulji is expected to visit Mandsaur tomorrow,” Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI today. “Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them,” Jaivardhan, son of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, said.

“The entire Congress is with Madhya Pradesh’s farmers in distress. The BJP-led state government should wake up from its slumber and help the farmers in need,” he said. Neemuch Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said Gandhi was expected to visit Mandsaur today, but it got postponed.

“Rahul was expected to visit Mandsaur today but his plan got postponed. He was supposed to land in Neemuch, the adjoining district of Mandsaur,” the SP said. Mandsaur has been on the boil since the farmers’ agitation in the district turned violent.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1 over various demands. The protesters demanding better crop prices, among other things, “heckled” Mandsaur collector this morning when he tried to pacify them.

Also, former MP from Mandsaur, Meenakshi Natarajan, was detained when she was on her way to meet the family members of the deceased.

