‘Practise Yoga,’ Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh responds to question on farmers killing in MP

At a time when the Madhya Pradesh government is trying hard to quell the agitating farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh believes yoga is a solution to all problems. At a three-day yoga event organised by Baba Ramdev in Mothari, when reporters questioned the minister about the five farmers who were killed in Mandasur, he replied, “Yoga kijiye (practice yoga)”, reported NDTV.

The Agriculture minister in an interaction with ANI, however, condemned the violence that took place in Madhya Pradesh in the last few days. He said, “Mandasur incident (is) unfortunate. The central government has implemented many schemes for the benefit of farmers.”

The minister also slammed the opposition who have been accusing the central government of ignoring the plight of the common man. “Aaj jo log kisaano ki chinta karne ka natak kar rahe hain, toh akhir yeh samasya kis ki dain hai? (Today those who are showing fake concern for the farmers, this problem is given by whom),” Radha Mohan Singh said to ANI.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since June 1 demanding loan waivers and fair prices for their produce. The agitation took a violent turn after five of the farmers were killed in police firing.

The opposition slammed the BJP government both at the Centre and state level for their handling of the issue. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who was arrested by the state police while he was on his way to meet the kin of the deceased hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for the situation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will waive off the loans of his rich friends. He won’t help out the farmers. He can’t give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give compensation… He can only give them bullets,” said Gandhi.

