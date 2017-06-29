MP farmers’ protests: Arrest warrant against Congress MLA, another leader for inciting mob

Congress’ Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal (Source: File/ANI photo) Congress’ Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal (Source: File/ANI photo)

A Madhya Pradesh court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leaders Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal for inciting violence among protesters during farmers’ protests in the state.

Earlier on June 13, an FIR was registered against the MLA from Shivpuri, Khatik, and Goyal in Karera police station in Madhya Pradesh on the same charges. A video had emerged of the Congress MLA urging the protesters to burn the police station down. In the video, Khatik was seen repeatedly inciting the people to accompany her to burn down a nearby police station, whereas a police officer was seen requesting the MLA to calm down.

On June 12, Khatik had refuted the allegations saying she was only responding to the incompetence of the police station. “I told police if they can’t ensure women safety then why are they sitting in the police station, set it on fire,” she told ANI. “I didn’t instigate the workers. Would they have remained silent, had I asked them to do so?” Khatik said.

Since the beginning of this month, farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting, demanding loan waivers and higher remunerative prices for their crops. Following the police firing in Mandsaur in which six farmers were killed, the situation spiralled out of control with protesters resorted to looting and arson in several districts.

