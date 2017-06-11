Latest News
  • Madhya Pradesh farmers’ agitation: Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar detained outside Mandsaur

Earlier in the day, the activists were stopped by the police and were told that their visit could disturb peace in Mandsaur, from where curfew was lifted yesterday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2017 5:36 pm
Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh on Sunday were detained in Ratlam district’s Jaora area, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, the activists including JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey and 25 others stopped from entering Mandsaur to meet the families of the six persons killed in police firing during farmers’ agitation in the strife-torn area.

According to a PTI report, the activists were stopped by the police and were told that their visit could disturb peace in Mandsaur, from where curfew was lifted yesterday. Being stopped by the police, the activists sat on protest on the Mhow-Neemuch Highway, thereafter affecting traffic movement.

Even though curfew has been lifted in all three police station areas of Mandsaur, section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits more than four people from gathering, was still in force.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had been fasting since Saturday to restore peace in the state after the farmers’ agitation turned violent on June 6, called off his fast today with a glass of coconut water offered by former state chief minister Kailash Joshi. The chief minister before breaking his fast said,”Peace has been restored in MP and no case of violence has been reported yesterday and today.”

The protest was started by the farmers on June 1, demanding loan waiver and better prices for the farm produce but later the protest took a violent turn on June 6, when five persons were killed in police firing at Mandsaur.

  1. R
    Rabi Bhushan Sharma
    Jun 11, 2017 at 5:56 pm
    Are the farmers asking for anything more than what the saffron brigade had promised during 2014 poll?
    Reply
    1. d
      dv1936
      Jun 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm
      Every politician wants to pour their bottle of kerosene oil in this burning inferno, why ?
      Reply

