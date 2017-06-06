Madhya Pradesh farmers protest: Two killed in firing, police deny shooting

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Source: ANI) The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Source: ANI)

The ongoing farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn on Tuesday when two protesters were killed and at least two others were injured in firing on Mandsaur-Neemuch highway.

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that neither the local police nor CRPF opened fire at protesters. He said a probe has been initiated. Singh also praised the police for showing remarkable resilience despite the attempts to intensify the stir in the last five six days. Pretending to be farmers some anti-social elements were engaging in loot and arson, he claimed.

The protesters burned several vehicles last night and were in no mood to relent on Tuesday morning. The agitation disrupted traffic movement on the Mandsaur highway. At least four protesters were injured in firing. Two of them died during treatment at hospital.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial probe into the incident. On Monday, the CM had claimed that farmers were satisfied with the measures he had taken over the last two days to address their grievances. After the death of protesters, the BJP was forced to cancel a programme organized to felicitate the CM.

The farmers are demanding better remuneration for their produce and also a loan waiver. On Sunday, the farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an organisation affiliated to the RSS, called off the protest while another farmers’ union said the agitation will continue. President of Kisan Mazdoor, Sangh Shivkumar Sharma said the government had cheated farmers by holding talks with an organisation that was nowhere in the picture in the first two days of the stir seeking fair price for their produce and loan waiver.

