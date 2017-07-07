Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest march stopped mid-course

A coalition of farmers’ organisations was on Thursday prevented by authorities from completing a yatra — for remunerative prices and a loan waiver — from the scene of alleged police firing that killed five farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)’s ‘kisan mukti yatra’ began from Budha village but was stopped before reaching the nearest highway, where barricades had been put up.

Farmer leaders addressed a gathering for over an hour before they were detained when they attempted to remove the barricades. They were later released at Dalouda. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said the yatra received exceptional response, despite the government’s efforts to scuttle it.

