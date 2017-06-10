Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fast ‘for peace’ today in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sit on fast “for peace” today at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. (Source: ANI) Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sit on fast “for peace” today at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. (Source: ANI)

Amid unrest by farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast from Saturday at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. The chief minister said he would continue to fast until peace is restored in the state. Chouhan also added he would be available at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal for the next few days, for meetings with the stakeholders. Speaking to media, the chief minister said, “The agitation has become lawless in certain parts and protesters will be dealt with strictly”. Commenting on the safety of people in the violent-hit areas of the state, he added, “Providing security to all is my Raj Dharma. Some people are handing over stones to 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds… There will be no compromise on security”.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to six as one more person, identified as Ghanshyam Dhakad, 26, died on Friday. The victim’s kin alleged he was brutally beaten by the police during a protest at Dalauda village, between Jaora and Mandsaur, on Thursday. The victim was later admitted in a hospital in Indore, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Also read: Unrest may spread; Modi, Chouhan govts failed to understand farmers, says RSS-backed farmers’ body leader

Also read: Madhya Pradesh farmers’ unrest: One more death, protests reach Bhopal door, CM Chouhan announces fast

The protests, which began on June 1 demanding loan waiver and better prices for the farm produce, took a violent course as five farmers were killed and six others were injured in police firing in Mandsaur district, the epicentre of agitation. With no signs of settlement between the protesting farmers and the state government, the protests spread closer to Bhopal on Friday. After stone-pelting incidents were reported in Fanda area, the state police in retaliation baton-charged and arrested at least 27 protesters in the area, nearly 20 kms outside Bhopal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd