Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: AAP leaders will not be allowed to enter Mandsaur, say police

Even as the curfew in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur and Pipliamandi was relaxed on Friday, police officials have said that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders will not be allowed to enter the region. In a statement to media, police said, “AAP leaders will not be allowed to enter Mandsaur during curfew relaxation period.” They further added that no outsiders will be allowed to enter as well. “No outsiders to be allowed to enter MP’s Mandsaur district during curfew relaxation period.” This development comes a day after the AAP said that a party team will visit Mandsaur, while it slammed the BJP for “ignoring the demands of farmers”.

Earlier in the day, the officials announced that the violence-hit region will undergo a curfew relaxation from 10 am till 6 pm on Friday. Mandsaur district has been marred by heavy violence since the past week, with farmers demanding loan waiver and better crop prices. The state government had deployed anti-riot paramilitary forces to move into the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control. Read | Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am till 6 pm Click Here.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh visited Mandsaur on Thursday. Before reaching the region, the Congress leader was stopped on his way by the police and was later detained. After his release, Gandhi visited the families of farmers who were killed by police firing.

He also severely criticised police’ decision to detain him. “What was the reason to stop me? What will happen if I meet the families of those who died in police firing? Farmers in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are crying. They are weeping,” he said. The party leaders also slammed Gandhi’s detention with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal describing it as “highly condemnable”. “The arrest of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi by Madhya Pradesh police on his way to visit the victims of police violence at Mandasaur is highly condemnable. The arrest of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders reveals the political cowardliness of the Modi government,” he said. Read | Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: AAP team to visit Mandsaur Click Here

BJP had slammed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Mandsaur, describing it as “another photo opportunity”. In a statement to media, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu sad that the opposition party if “fuelling violence” in the name of farmers’ protests. “It is unfortunate that the Congress is politicising the issue. It is instigating, fuelling violence. Its vice-president now wants to visit the place as part of his photo opportunity yatra which he undertakes on a regular basis,” Naidu said. The Information and Broadcasting Minister also dismissed the Congress’ demand that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should step down from his post in view of the deaths of five protesting farmers in police firing.

