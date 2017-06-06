Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest: Government at war with the farmers of our country, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi blamed Modi government for the ongoing farmers’ protests and firing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. (File photo) Rahul Gandhi blamed Modi government for the ongoing farmers’ protests and firing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. (File photo)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed the Modi government for the ongoing farmers’ protests and firing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. He said, “Government is at war with the farmers of our country.”

The farmers protests turned violent when two farmers were killed in firing on Mandsaur-Neemuch highway, on Tuesday. After the killing, curfew was imposed in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders were imposed in other parts of the district.

State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that neither the local police nor CRPF opened fire at protesters. He said a probe has been initiated. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forced to cancel a programme organized to felicitate the CM after the death of protesters.

In western Madhya Pradesh, farmers are protesting since June 1. They are demanding minimum support price for their farm produce, besides other things. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Monday said that his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App