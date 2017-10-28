Madhya Pradesh: Eight held for circulating ‘minister’ video

POLICE HAVE arrested eight people for allegedly circulating a two-year-old video clip of a man dancing around a pole with a woman and identifying the dancer as MP School Education Minister Vijay Shah. The minister lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of state police on October 11 after the video clip started spreading on social media. Calling it an attempt to defame him and BJP, Shah wrote to the cyber cell with a request to stop circulation of the video and sought immediate action against those involved.

The same day, the cyber cell registered an offence under sections 500 and 506 of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act. “We have arrested eight persons against whom we have evidence that they circulated the video. More arrests are unlikely unless someone comes up with a specific evidence,’’ cyber cell SP Shailendra Chouhan said. He said all the eight accused have been released on bail. He did not clarify if those arrested were administrators of social media groups.

Despite repeated attempts, the minister could not be contacted.

