Madhya Pradesh: ‘Digital Payment Mission’ to promote cashless transactions

Pradesh Governor Om Prakash Kohli today said the state government has decided to launch a ‘Digital Payment Mission’ to promote cashless transactions in the state. “In order to encourage cashless payments, my government has decided to run ‘Digital Payment Mission’ in the state. All payments are being made through cashless mode and even it is receiving 70 per cent revenue via the same medium,” the Governor said in his customary address to the state Legislative Assembly as its budget session began today.

The state budget would be presented in the Assembly on March 1.

Kohli said the government has also decided to give relaxation to the traders in VAT for purchasing POS machines and also in stamp duties for inking merchant agreement.

He also said that the government has decided to serve food to the poorest of the poor for Rs 5 under the Deendayal Thali Yojana in selected urban areas.

Later on the scheme, under which good quality food is going to be served, will be extended to urban areas of the entire state, he said.

The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned US dollar 500 million for the development of 1,529-km of main roads in the districts of MP, he said while highlighting the state’s achievements in all sectors.