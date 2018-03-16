Madhya Pradesh denied GI tag for basmati, will need to find new name for its rice

APEDA, a statutory body under the Union Commerce Ministry, had in November 2008 filed an application for GI registration of basmati grown in the seven states. APEDA, a statutory body under the Union Commerce Ministry, had in November 2008 filed an application for GI registration of basmati grown in the seven states.

Madhya Pradesh has lost its claim for growing rice that can be marketed as ‘basmati’, with the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry issuing an order excluding the state from the area officially demarcated for cultivation of this aromatic paddy variety.

“Farmers in MP can continue growing the premium rice, but it cannot be called basmati. The GI certification rights for basmati cultivation will be limited only to the seven states in the Indo-Gangetic plains on the foothills of Himalayas: Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu and Kathua),” a top official from the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) told The Indian Express.

APEDA, a statutory body under the Union Commerce Ministry, had in November 2008 filed an application for GI registration of basmati grown in the seven states. However, in December 2013, the Chennai-based GI Registry – under the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks – asked APEDA to include MP, Rajasthan and other states where basmati varieties are grown and submit an amended application. This was challenged by APEDA, which, in February 2014, filed an appeal before the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB).

The main argument put forth by APEDA – backed by rice miller-exporters and farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana, along with their respective state governments – was that adding MP and others to the list of states eligible to be issued GI mark would result in basmati losing its premium tag and a beating down of prices. The IPAB, in February 2016, upheld APEDA’s appeal and ordered the GI Registry to grant GI recognition for basmati rice grown only in the seven states. But it also directed the MP government to provide additional evidence to show that the state had an established tradition of growing basmati to warrant a GI tag, while asking the Registry to consider these claims afresh.

“The GI Registry has now rejected MP’s case,” said the earlier quoted APEDA official. The ruling would imply that farmers in Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur and Jabalpur – the 13 districts for whose inclusion as GI area the MP government had staked claim – cannot technically grow basmati rice.

Currently, over two lakh hectares area in MP is reported to be under cultivation of improved basmati varieties such as Pusa-1 and Pusa-1121. The GI Registry’s judgment will impact not just farmers, but also companies such as LT Foods (which sells basmati rice under the popular ‘Daawat’ brand), SSA International and Narmada Cereals Pvt. Ltd. All of them source significant quantities of basmati from MP and have even set up modern rice mills near Bhopal.

“The documents and evidence filed by opponents (MP government and the above three companies) shows the importance [and] special characters of rice cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, but not Basmati cultivation…Opponent has therefore failed to satisfy the fundamental requirement of Popular Public perception of Basmati cultivation in Madhya Pradesh…The tribunal reaches a conclusion that there is proper demarcation of cultivation area in the GI application filed by the respondent/application (i.e. APEDA). The opponent failed to prove the Basmati cultivation in the claim with supporting documents. A mere plea, without supported by any corroborative evidence, has no gravity in the eye of Law,” Chinnaraja G. Naidu, Assistant Registrar of Trade Marks & GI, stated in his order dated March 15.

Priyanka Mittal, director of KRBL Ltd, India’s largest basmati exporter and owner of the ‘India Gate’ brand, welcomed the order. “It restores the sanctity and preserves the heritage of basmati as a premium rice indigenous to the Indo-Gangetic plains on the Himalayan foothills. We should protect basmati the way France has done for champagne. The basmati brand was getting diluted to the extent where even states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were taking up cultivation and sale of basmati. They should develop their own aromatic rice varieties,” she said.

