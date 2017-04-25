Madhya Pradesh: Demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh seized

Earlier on April 11, four persons were arrested and demonetised currency worth Rs 64.30 lakh was recovered from their possession. (File photo) Earlier on April 11, four persons were arrested and demonetised currency worth Rs 64.30 lakh was recovered from their possession. (File photo)

A trader has been arrested here with demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh, police said on Tuesday. “Acting on a tip-off, cops arrested a trader identified as Praveen Agrawal (45) near a school last night and seized old notes in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 totalling Rs 44.86 lakh,” Tukoganj Police Station In-charge, Rajkumar Yadav told PTI.

He was carrying the scrapped currency in a luxury car bearing a Maharashtra number.

Police suspect that he was going to meet someone who exchanges these currency notes on commission basis. Detailed investigations are on, Yadav said.

Earlier on April 11, four persons were arrested and demonetised currency worth Rs 64.30 lakh was recovered from their possession.

