Madhya Pradesh: Crop failure drives farmer to end life

Apparently upset over successive crop failure for the last three years and his inability to repay loans, a 35-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Wednesday. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Antar Singh Kanesh, farmer Dinesh Chandore, a resident of village Umarkhali in the district consumed some poisonous substance last night.

Chandore died this morning while undergoing treatment at a district hospital. The reasons behind his extreme step are yet to be ascertained, he said adding that a team of revenue department would soon be constituted to look into the exact reasons behind his death.

The statements of the family members would be recorded later, he added.

As per Omprakash Kamrawat, a relative of the deceased farmer said that Dinesh was under stress due to crop failure for the past three years.

Kamrawat informed that Dinesh had taken loans amounting to Rs 14 lakh from different banks including Rs two lakh from the open market.

“Dinesh was involved in the papaya cultivation on his 18-acre of agricultural land. But the crop was not fetching him reasonable prices. He was also distressed due to crop failure. His wife and their four children were dependent on him,” the kin added.