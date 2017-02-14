Madhya Pradesh: Court sends spy racket kingpin to 4-day police remand

The court Balram and three others — Manish Gandhi, Dhurv Saxena and Mohit Agrawal — to police custody after the prosecution said it was yet to recover documents in connection with the espionage. (Representational Image) The court Balram and three others — Manish Gandhi, Dhurv Saxena and Mohit Agrawal — to police custody after the prosecution said it was yet to recover documents in connection with the espionage. (Representational Image)

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended by four days the police remand of the kingpin of a spy racket recently busted in Madhya Pradesh after the prosecution informed his custody was required to gather evidence in the case. Eleven people were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the racket allegedly being operated from Pakistan.

Judicial Magistrate Kamlesh Kumar sent Balram Singh from Satna district and three others — Manish Gandhi, Dhurv Saxena and Mohit Agrawal — from Bhopal to police custody after the prosecution informed the court that it was yet to recover documents in connection with the espionage.

The ATS informed the court that it was yet to recover evidence pertaining to their activities, seize diaries, details of bank accounts and ATM card from Balram used in the espionage.

The prosecution submitted that it was yet to track down the bank staffers and people who helped Balram to open accounts with forged papers given that the oversees handlers used to route money to the prime accused, who in turn used to distribute it to his accomplices for snooping important Indian establishments.

The ATS also informed that it was yet to recover forged documents from Manish using which he had bought the SIM cards for spying.

Similarly, the prosecution took Dhurv and Mohit in remand saying it has to recover imported SIM boxes used in the espionage.

However, two others Mohan Gupta and Sandeep Gupta from Jabalpur district involved in the racket were sent to judicial custody till February 27 by the court.

Earlier on February 12, Judicial Magistrate Shala Sirohi sent to jail Trilok Bhadoria, Ritesh Khullar, Jitendra Yadav, Jitendra Singh Thakur and Lashkar Pandit from Gwalior involved in spying, till February 27.