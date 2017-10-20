Madhya Pradesh constable chases miscreants, gets shot

The constable’s body was found on Friday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district. Representational Image. The constable’s body was found on Friday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district. Representational Image.

A constable was shot by two men when he chased them in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district on Thursday night. However, police managed to nab the culprits on Friday morning.

Constable Balmukund Prajapati (38) went to an area under Kotwali police station on Thursday night after he got a tip-off that two armed persons were roaming there, deputy Inspector General K C Jain said. After spotting one of the miscreants in Parwari Mohalla area, Prajapati gave chase. However, the two fired at him and fled, the DIG said.

The constable’s body was found on Friday morning. After questioning several people in the nearby area, police traced the duo to a house and arrested them. The DIG said they were trying to ascertain if the accused had any criminal record. He said a probe was on into the incident.

