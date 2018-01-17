Madhya Pradesh: Congress wants CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan booked for ‘slapping’ securityman

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

MADHYA PRADESH Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was allegedly caught on camera slapping and pushing his security guard during a road show while campaigning for civic body elections.

The purported video went viral two days after the incident took place in Sardarnagar town of Dhar district on Sunday. Accusing Chouhan of being drunk on power, the opposition Congress demanded that the Chief Minister be booked for assaulting a public servant on duty.

The CMO did not react to the video when reached.

Leader of the Opposition, Ajay Singh, said the Chief Minister should be booked under Section 353 of IPC for slapping his security guard and for preventing him from doing his duty. “He not only hit the guard from behind but also pushed him, thereby humiliating him in public,’’ he alleged. “If he thinks security guards are an impediment he should not accept security but he has no right to insult the guard who is only doing his duty.”

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai was quoted by PTI as saying that the incident was being wrongly interpreted. There was a huge crowd around the Chief Minister and the security guard stepped twice on his injured foot. The Chief Minister only pushed the guard to protect himself in what was a knee-jerk reaction, he said.

