MP: Congress just holds on to seat at centre of EVM row, BJP keeps another

Hemant Katare wins his father’s seat. Hemant Katare wins his father’s seat.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh easily retained Bandhavgarh Thursday while the Opposition Congress barely managed to hold on to Ater — a high-stakes byelection that had renewed the debate about EVMs following allegations of tampering of these as well as VVPAT machines during a trial.

Congress candidate Hemant Katare won Ater by just 857 votes after a keen contest that was decided in the last round, with poll officials taking extra precautions. Unlike Bandhavgarh, whose outcome was declared several hours earlier, Ater’s result could be declared only towards the evening with BJP candidate Arvind Bhadoria demanding recounting.

Ater in Bhind district was probably the only election in recent history when the ruling party accused the Election Commission of favouring an Opposition party during the run-up. April 9, polling day, also saw violence. After allegations were raised about the impartiality of officers, the EC transferred out 19 officials, including the district collector and the superintendent of police, and hours before the first vote was cast removed SHOs of six police stations.

The Ater byelection was necessitated by the death of Hemant’s father Satyadev Katare, Leader of the Opposition in the MP assembly. On polling day, Hemant alleged that he was attacked by BJP activists and each party accused the other of booth-capturing. Their demand for a repoll in certain booths was rejected by the EC, which had earlier rejected the allegations of tampering of machines by carrying out a detailed probe.

The byelection had become a prestige issue for the ruling party with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a slew of meetings and camping in the constituency till the very end. Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose area of influence includes the constituency, too had put in a lot of effort, occasionally cooking and eating with the poor.

In an attempt to target Jyotiraditya Scindia, the CM went back to the past to say the Scindia clan had sided with the British while the local population had stood with Rani Lakshmibai in the first war of Independence. Jyotiradiya chose not to comment but his aunt Yashodhara Scindia, who is a minister in MP government, reacted sharply, equating it with an insult to her mother and BJP stalwart Rajmata Scindia.

“It’s a victory of dharma over adharma,’’ said Hemant about his victory. He claimed that the elections were held impartially,unlike in the past. He also credited Jyotiraditya’s “charismatic leadership’’ for his victory. The BJP attributed his victory to sympathy for his father,

The BSP, which had won over 17 per cent of the votes in 2013, did not field a candidate, thereby facilitating a transfer of its votes to the two main parties. There were only 275 NOTA votes.

Hemant got 59,228 votes (48 per cent) while Bhadoria, a former MLA, got 58,371 votes (47 per cent). At 857, Hemant’s victory margin was much lower than 2013. The Congress concentrated mainly on Ater, with Bandhavgarh seen as a BJP stronghold. That bypoll was necessitated by sitting MLA Gyan Singh’s resignation after his election to Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency in a parliamentary bypoll.

The BJP fielded Singh’s son Shivnarayan while the Congress fielded Savitri Singh. Shivnarayan got 74,356 votes (55%) and Savitri 48,880 (36%). As many as 3,194 voters chose NOTA option in Bandhavgarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now