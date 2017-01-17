Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds demonstrations over lathi charge on Arun Yadav

In front of Congress state headquarters – Indira Bhawan, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy was also burnt. In front of Congress state headquarters – Indira Bhawan, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy was also burnt.

The Congress on Tuesday staged demonstrations across Madhya Pradesh protesting cane charge on their state chief Arun Yadav, which left him injured, and sought punishment for those responsible for the “attack”. At Bhopal, Congressmen stormed into Habibganj Police Station and mounted pressure on police to book their colleague who during a protest on Monday allegedly inflicted a head injury on Yadav who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bopal.

“After entering police station we staged a massive protest,” Congress leader Yogendra Singh Chauhan said.

Habibganj City Superintendent of Police (CSP) C M Dwivedi said a Congress delegation has handed over a complaint to us. “We are going through it,” he added.

In front of Congress state headquarters – Indira Bhawan, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy was also burnt.

Addressing the protesters, Congress Mahila Morcha (women wing) chief Shobha Oza blasted the state government and said the “attack on Yadav was a move to throttle the voice of the Opposition.”

A delegation of senior Congress leaders including former leader of Oppostion Ajay Singh, MLA Sachin Yadav and Bupendra Gupta met Director General of Police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla and handed over a memorandum seeking action against policemen for injuring Yadav.

Congress has launched a state wide protest following the canecharge on Yadav, who among others was yesterday leading a march to Chouhan’s residence seeking the resignation of MoS for MSME, Sanjay Pathak over his alleged involvement in Rs 500 crore money laundering case in Katni district.

“Our protest is going to continue,” Gupta added.

Yesterday, police cane-charged Congressmen after they allegedly pelted stones on law enforcers when they were allegedly stopped from heading towards the CM house.

Apart from Yadav, NSUI chief Amrita Dhawan and some party workers were injured when police baton-charged them during the protest, which was organised by NSUI, the students wing of Congress.