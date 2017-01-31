Madhya Pradesh: Congress accuse police ‘raped’ women during MP village operation

The Congress on Monday accused the Dhar police of allegedly raping four women during a raid in two adjoining villages on January 25 that was conducted to hunt for men wanted for several crimes. The opposition party also brought the alleged victims of sexual assault to Bhopal and demanded a judicial inquiry into acts of molestation, rape and loot.

Watch What Else Is Making News

More than 100 policemen had raided Bhutia and Holiabada villages under Than Police Station in Gandhwani block. The operation on January 25 had continued from 7 am to 2.30 pm.

Congress MLA from Gandhwani, Umang Singhar, said that the police unleashed a “reign of terror” and alleged that they “attacked men, raped four women, molested five others and looted valuables from houses”. “You can’t brand an entire village criminal if 30-40 persons are involved in a crime,’’ he said.

Dhar SP Veerendra Singh said that the allegation, though unfounded, was of serious nature and an FIR had been registered against unknown persons in the SC/ST Police station and a special team formed to probe the charges.